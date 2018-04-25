Fleetwood Mac Announce North American Tour, Mick Fleetwood Lets The Feline Out Of The Sack Regarding Lindsey Buckingham’s Abrupt Exit

Fleetwood Mac, who just increased their roster after firing one member and hiring two, have revealed that they’ll be kicking off a North American tour in October, visiting 50+ cites through the spring of 2019. The tour will feature the classic lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz, who assumed guitar duties recently following the surprise exit of Lindsey Buckingham. The trek includes a stop at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena Wednesday November 14.

Tickets will go on sale Friday May 04 at 10am via Live Nation; prices are yet to be determined. American Express cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday April 30 at 10am through Thursday May 03 at 10pm. A limited number of LaneOne VIP packages will also be available, including premium seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Here’s a CBS This Morning piece with the band, in which Mick addresses the Lindsey Buckingham sitch for the first time.*

*Avoid the comments section if you’ve grown weary of nonstop Internet outrage, negativity and whingeing in general.

Tour dates, subject to change

October 03 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 06 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

October 10 2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)

October 12 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

October 16 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

October 20 2018 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

October 22 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

October 26 2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

October 28 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 01 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

November 03 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 05 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

November 07 2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

November 10 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12 2018 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 17 2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

November 19 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center

November 21 2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

November 23 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

November 25 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

November 28 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

December 03 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

December 06 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

December 08 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

December 11 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum

December 13 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum

February 05 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 07 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 09 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

February 13 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 18 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 20 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

February 22 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

February 24 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

February 27 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 03 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

March 05 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

March 09 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

March 11 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)

March 13 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)

March 15 2019 Hartford, CT XL CENTER

March 20 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center

March 24 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

March 26 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 31 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

April 05 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo