Fleetwood Mac Announce North American Tour, Mick Fleetwood Lets The Feline Out Of The Sack Regarding Lindsey Buckingham’s Abrupt Exit

Fleetwood Mac, who just increased their roster after firing one member and hiring two, have revealed that they’ll be kicking off a North American tour in October, visiting 50+ cites through the spring of 2019. The tour will feature the classic lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz, who assumed guitar duties recently following the surprise exit of Lindsey Buckingham. The trek includes a stop at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena Wednesday November 14.
Tickets will go on sale Friday May 04 at 10am via Live Nation; prices are yet to be determined. American Express cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday April 30 at 10am through Thursday May 03 at 10pm. A limited number of LaneOne VIP packages will also be available, including premium seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.
Here’s a CBS This Morning piece with the band, in which Mick addresses the Lindsey Buckingham sitch for the first time.*
*Avoid the comments section if you’ve grown weary of nonstop Internet outrage, negativity and whingeing in general.
Tour dates, subject to change
- October 03 2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- October 06 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
- October 10 2018 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)
- October 12 2018 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- October 14 2018 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- October 16 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- October 18 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- October 20 2018 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
- October 22 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- October 26 2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
- October 28 2018 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
- October 30 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- November 01 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- November 03 2018 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- November 05 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- November 07 2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- November 10 2018 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- November 12 2018 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- November 14 2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- November 17 2018 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- November 19 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center
- November 21 2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
- November 23 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- November 25 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
- November 28 2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- November 30 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- December 03 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- December 06 2018 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- December 08 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
- December 11 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum
- December 13 2018 Inglewood, CA The Forum
- February 05 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- February 07 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- February 09 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
- February 13 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- February 16 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- February 18 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- February 20 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
- February 22 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
- February 24 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- February 27 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- March 03 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- March 05 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
- March 09 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
- March 11 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)
- March 13 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)
- March 15 2019 Hartford, CT XL CENTER
- March 20 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center
- March 24 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
- March 26 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- March 31 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
- April 05 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
