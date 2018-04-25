Netflix May 2018 Arrivals and Departures

May’s looking like a pretty good month for Netflix additions; stand-up specials including the Steve Martin/Martin Short special, Carol Burnett’s new series, the multiple award winning Disney film ‘Coco’, that creepy Jennifer Lawrence/Michelle Pfeiffer flick ‘Mother!’. Needless to say, May’s looking pretty good.
First up, all that’s set to leave:
May 1
- Collateral
- Cool Runnings
- In the Heart of the Sea
- Mean Girls
May 2
- Billy Madison
- Planes
- Tangled
May 4
- Old School
May 7
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Seasons 1-6
What’s coming to Netflix this month?
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- 28 Days
- 47 Ronin
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Coffee For All
- Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
- The Carter Effect
- CIA: Comrade in America
- Darc
- Did You Hear About The Morgans?
- Dragonfly
- Duck Butter
- Erin Brockovich
- Food on the Go
- Friends With Money
- Honey
- Honey 2
- How High
- Jeepers Creepers 3
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Life
- My Girl
- My Perfect Romance
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Patch Adams
- Pilgrimage
- PJ Masks Season 1
- Please Give
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Pocoyo Carnival
- Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
- Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
- Pocoyo Special Sports
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sometimes
- Stephanie
- The Thirteenth Floor
May 2
- The 100 Season 5
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 1
May 3
- Star Season 2
May 4
- Anon
- A Little Help With Carol Burnett
- Busted! Season 1
- Dear White People Volume 2
- End Game
- The Exception
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes Season 2
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- The Rain Season 1
May 5
- Pup Star: World Tour
May 7
- Danny Collins
- Mike Tyson Mysteries Season 3
May 8
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves The World Season 3
- Central Intelligence
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- The Kissing Booth
- Spirit Riding Free Season 5
- The Who Was? Show Season 1
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- Hello, My Name is Doris
May 15
- Animal Intervention Season 1
- Brain Games Season 2
- Call the Midwife Series 7
- Crimes Against Nature Season 1
- Disaster Earth Season 1
- Doomsday Preppers Season 1
- How Big Can it Get Season 1
- Inside Cocaine Wars Season 1
- Unusual Cultures Season 1
May 16
- A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits
May 17
- The Little Prince
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- The Foreigner
- The Legend of Tarzan
May 19
- Beatriz at Dinner
May 21
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5
- Money Monster
May 22
- Men on a Mission: 2018
- Mob Psycho 100 Season 1
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained Season 1
May 24
- Fauda Season 2
May 25
- 24 Hours to Live
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest Of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us Season 2
- Trollhunters Part 3
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
- The Break With Michelle Wolf
May 28
- Mother!
May 29
- Disney Pixar’s Coco
May 30
- Animal Kingdom Season 2
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4
May 31
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Sources: mobilesyrup + MTLblog
