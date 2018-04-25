Netflix May 2018 Arrivals and Departures

May’s looking like a pretty good month for Netflix additions; stand-up specials including the Steve Martin/Martin Short special, Carol Burnett’s new series, the multiple award winning Disney film ‘Coco’, that creepy Jennifer Lawrence/Michelle Pfeiffer flick ‘Mother!’. Needless to say, May’s looking pretty good.

First up, all that’s set to leave:

May 1

Collateral

Cool Runnings

In the Heart of the Sea

Mean Girls

May 2

Billy Madison

Planes

Tangled

May 4

Old School

May 7

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Seasons 1-6

What’s coming to Netflix this month?

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

28 Days

47 Ronin

The Angry Birds Movie

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Coffee For All

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

The Carter Effect

CIA: Comrade in America

Darc

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Dragonfly

Duck Butter

Erin Brockovich

Food on the Go

Friends With Money

Honey

Honey 2

How High

Jeepers Creepers 3

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Life

My Girl

My Perfect Romance

The Other Boleyn Girl

Patch Adams

Pilgrimage

PJ Masks Season 1

Please Give

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Pocoyo Carnival

Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween

Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies

Pocoyo Special Sports

Seven Years in Tibet

Sometimes

Stephanie

The Thirteenth Floor

May 2

The 100 Season 5

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 1

May 3

Star Season 2

May 4

Anon

A Little Help With Carol Burnett

Busted! Season 1

Dear White People Volume 2

End Game

The Exception

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes Season 2

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

The Rain Season 1

May 5

Pup Star: World Tour

May 7

Danny Collins

Mike Tyson Mysteries Season 3

May 8

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 11

Bill Nye Saves The World Season 3

Central Intelligence

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

The Kissing Booth

Spirit Riding Free Season 5

The Who Was? Show Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

Hello, My Name is Doris

May 15

Animal Intervention Season 1

Brain Games Season 2

Call the Midwife Series 7

Crimes Against Nature Season 1

Disaster Earth Season 1



Doomsday Preppers Season 1

How Big Can it Get Season 1

Inside Cocaine Wars Season 1

Unusual Cultures Season 1

May 16

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits

May 17

The Little Prince

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

The Foreigner

The Legend of Tarzan

May 19

Beatriz at Dinner

May 21

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5

Money Monster

May 22

Men on a Mission: 2018

Mob Psycho 100 Season 1

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained Season 1

May 24

Fauda Season 2

May 25

24 Hours to Live

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest Of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us Season 2

Trollhunters Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break With Michelle Wolf

May 28

Mother!

May 29

Disney Pixar’s Coco

May 30

Animal Kingdom Season 2

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4

May 31

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: mobilesyrup + MTLblog