Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMRyan Awram
listen live
Home

Netflix May 2018 Arrivals and Departures

By Megan Gibson
-
April 25, 2018 01:56 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Netflix May 2018 Arrivals and Departures

May’s looking like a pretty good month for Netflix additions; stand-up specials including the Steve Martin/Martin Short special, Carol Burnett’s new series, the multiple award winning Disney film ‘Coco’, that creepy Jennifer Lawrence/Michelle Pfeiffer flick ‘Mother!’. Needless to say, May’s looking pretty good.

First up, all that’s set to leave:

May 1

  • Collateral
  • Cool Runnings
  • In the Heart of the Sea
  • Mean Girls

May 2

  • Billy Madison
  • Planes
  • Tangled

May 4

  • Old School

May 7

  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Seasons 1-6

What’s coming to Netflix this month?

May 1

  • 27: Gone Too Soon
  • 28 Days
  • 47 Ronin
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Coffee For All
  • Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
  • The Carter Effect
  • CIA: Comrade in America
  • Darc
  • Did You Hear About The Morgans?
  • Dragonfly
  • Duck Butter
  • Erin Brockovich
  • Food on the Go
  • Friends With Money
  • Honey
  • Honey 2
  • How High
  • Jeepers Creepers 3
  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
  • Life
  • My Girl
  • My Perfect Romance
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • Patch Adams
  • Pilgrimage
  • PJ Masks Season 1
  • Please Give
  • Pocoyo & Cars
  • Pocoyo & The Space Circus
  • Pocoyo Carnival
  • Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween
  • Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies
  • Pocoyo Special Sports
  • Seven Years in Tibet
  • Sometimes
  • Stephanie
  • The Thirteenth Floor

  

May 2

  • The 100 Season 5
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 1

May 3

  • Star Season 2

May 4

  • Anon
  • A Little Help With Carol Burnett
  • Busted! Season 1
  • Dear White People Volume 2
  • End Game
  • The Exception
  • Forgive Us Our Debts
  • Kong: King of the Apes Season 2
  • Manhunt
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
  • The Rain Season 1

May 5

  • Pup Star: World Tour

May 7

  • Danny Collins
  • Mike Tyson Mysteries Season 3

May 8

  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 11

  • Bill Nye Saves The World Season 3
  • Central Intelligence
  • Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
  • The Kissing Booth
  • Spirit Riding Free Season 5
  • The Who Was? Show Season 1

May 13

  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

  • Hello, My Name is Doris

May 15

  • Animal Intervention Season 1
  • Brain Games Season 2
  • Call the Midwife Series 7
  • Crimes Against Nature Season 1
  • Disaster Earth Season 1
  • Doomsday Preppers Season 1
  • How Big Can it Get Season 1
  • Inside Cocaine Wars Season 1
  • Unusual Cultures Season 1

May 16

  • A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits

May 17

  • The Little Prince

May 18

  • Cargo
  • Catching Feelings
  • The Foreigner
  • The Legend of Tarzan

May 19

  • Beatriz at Dinner

May 21

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5
  • Money Monster

May 22

  • Men on a Mission: 2018
  • Mob Psycho 100 Season 1
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 2
  • Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

  • Explained Season 1

May 24

  • Fauda Season 2

May 25

  • 24 Hours to Live
  • Ibiza
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest Of Your Life
  • The Toys That Made Us Season 2
  • Trollhunters Part 3

May 26

  • Sara’s Notebook

May 27

  • The Break With Michelle Wolf

May 28

  • Mother!

May 29

  • Disney Pixar’s Coco

May 30

  • Animal Kingdom Season 2
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4

May 31

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: mobilesyrup + MTLblog

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More