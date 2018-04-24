Truckers Team Up To Save Suicidal Man And Yes, There Is Still Some Good In The World

In Detroit, a man who was contemplating ending his life by diving off an interstate overpass was saved thanks to the teamwork of some quick-thinking truckers, who lined their trucks up underneath the overpass, blocking all lanes and making it much less likely that he’d be killed or injured by jumping.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Michigan State police coordinated the operation with the drivers, who lined up thirteen semi-trucks underneath the overpass. Following their maneuver, the man was successfully talked down from the overpass. MSP Metro Detroit issued a statement on Twitter and included a photo of the trucks lined up at the scene. It was a touching moment for all concerned, and a reminder that asking for help is the right thing to do, as is being ready to offer it. Depression is insidious, and more common than many people realize; The Vancouver Island Crisis Society page is here to help.

