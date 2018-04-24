The Q Presents Glass Tiger This Autumn

Laketown 2017 favorites Glass Tiger will return to Victoria Friday November 09 with special guest Jessica Mitchell at the McPherson Theatre, presented by The Q. Tickets are $36.50 and $44.50 plus service charges, on sale this Friday at 10am online or via the Royal and McPherson box offices — or, you can win your tickets this week from Ryan Awram and Heather Backman on The Q Afternoon Show at 4:40pm.

