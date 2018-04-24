Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

The Q Presents Glass Tiger This Autumn

By Scott James
-
April 24, 2018 10:26 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q Presents Glass Tiger This Autumn

Laketown 2017 favorites Glass Tiger will return to Victoria Friday November 09 with special guest Jessica Mitchell at the McPherson Theatre, presented by The Q. Tickets are $36.50 and $44.50 plus service charges, on sale this Friday at 10am online or via the Royal and McPherson box offices — or, you can win your tickets this week from Ryan Awram and Heather Backman on The Q Afternoon Show at 4:40pm.

Pardon me while I get my 80s on:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More