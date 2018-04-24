Internship To Ride Harley-Davidsons... Sign Me Up.

Harley-Davidson is seeking paid interns willing to spend their summers riding around on motorcycles and chronicling the experience on social media.

The motorcycle manufacturer announced the “Find Your Freedom” internships, a 12-week program for full-time interns to learn how to ride motorcycles and be “brand enthusiasts” on social media.

“We’ll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road,” the company said in the job posting. “And at the end of it all, you’ll get to keep a bike. Yep, you read that right. It’s yours.” The company said the internship is ideal for “junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media.”

Applications are being accepted through May 11th.

~Graham