Here’s The Solution To The Stephen King Imagepalooza On The Q’s FaceBorg Page

I think even the most hardcore Constant Reader would not have an easy time with this. Stephen King has written 60-ish novels and 200 or more short stories, and remembering everything from all of them would take a truly pornographic photographic memory. I think we can both agree that anyone who can name all 170+ King references in that poster has some pretty awe-inspiring recall chops.

Jordan Monsell, who is 38 years old, and may or may not have kissed a girl, recently created his King Country poster, which stuffs a giant schwack of King things into one magnificent image. He’s been reading King since junior high school days, and even lived in Maine for a bit. His image, which will available for sale at Monsterpalooza, took him about 120 hours to construct. “The idea of doing one with King’s stories came to me years ago because he has such a huge body of work,” he says. “So many characters and stories.”

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: spot all the references. And, in case you’re in danger of going quite mad, there’s a key to the image contents over here.

