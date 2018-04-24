A New Chrissie Hynde Documentary Is On The Way Next Month

The 2017 Beeb documentary Alone With Chrissie Hynde is coming to us on DVD and via download Friday May 25, from Eagle Rock Entertainment, who have a long history of well-produced projects such as this. The package will also include a concert featuring the Pretenders’ original lineup, as they appeared on German TV’s Rockpalast.

The film was originally aired as part of the BBC’s Arena series, and takes a close look at Hynde on the road, following her while recording with the band in Nashville during sessions for 2016’s Alone, milking a cow at George Harrison‘s Hare Krishna temple, Bhaktivedanta Manor, pawing through records at her home in London, and trundling around a cemetary in her home city of Akron Ohio.

Also featured are live performance excerpts and archival footage of Pretenders classics like Back On The Chain Gang and Brass In Pocket. The 18 track Rockpalast concert, which features Martin Chamers, Pete Farndon and James Honeyman-Scott, is from July of 1981.

The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach produced Alone, which was the band’s tenth studio album and their first in eight years. The Pretenders have subsequently toured with Phil Collins and Stevie Nicks.

