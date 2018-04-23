Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW12:00 AM - 5:30 AMMegan Gibson
listen live
Home

Money In A Minute

By Amelia Breckenridge
-
April 23, 2018 07:15 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Money In A Minute

Ed Bain and the Q! Morning Show have closed the Rock Doorfor good! But you know what they say – when one door closes… the “money door” opens! Cha-ching!

Money in a Minute is the Q!s newest game! Starting Monday, April 23rd Money in a Minute will be played daily at 7:15AM

Players have the chance to win $100 CASH just by answering 9 skill testing questions correctly in 60 seconds! Questions will cover a variety of topics including music, sports, news, and just random stuff! The escalating cash prize will increase each time it isn’t won by $10 so the stakes get higher each day that goes without a winner!

Proudly presented by 100.3 The Q! and brought to you by our good friends at Coastal Heat Pumps!

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More