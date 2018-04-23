Hear ye hear ye! It's A Bird, It's A Plane... It's A Royal Baby!.

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy – her third child. Kensington Palace announced the new prince arrived at 11.01am (UK time), weighing 8lb 7oz, with Prince William by his wife’s side.

The baby is fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The baby’s title is His Royal Highness and he is a Prince of Cambridge. The baby’s sex was a surprise to William and Kate, who chose not to find out in advance. No

Name yet, but betting odds were: Arthur 2/1, Albert on 9/2, James at 5/1 and Alexander at 6/1.

