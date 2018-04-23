Judas Priest And Deep Purple Will Hit The Road Together In North America

A pair of iconic rock bands are going to be on the road this summer: Judas Priest and Deep Purple will embark on a 25-city co-headlining tour of North America, launching Tuesday August 21 in Cincinnati and running through Sunday September 30, when it wraps in Wheatland California. Three Great White North stops are included so far: Monday August 27 in Hamilton, Wednesday August 29 in Montreal, and Thursday August 30 in Quebec City.

Deep Purple are touring behind last year’s inFinite album, which features the current lineup of Ian Gillan, Steve Morse and Roger Glover. Judas Priest dropped their Firepower album last month; Glenn Tipton will not be on this tour due to Parkinson’s taking its toll on him. Tickets go sale at 10am this Friday via Live Nation, and Citi will offer cardmember access to presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10am, over here.

