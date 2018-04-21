Lynyrd Skynyrd Will Play Their Final Show In Their Home City

If you want to catch Lynyrd Skynyrd on their very last show of what is ostensibly their very last tour, you’ll want to trundle down to Jacksonville Florida on Sunday September 02.

Back in January, we heard that the band would be launching their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour this year. It was originally scheduled to wrap up on Saturday September 01 in Atlanta, but they tacked on one more show in Jacksonville, which is where they originated in 1964.

“This is a dream come true for the Lynyrd Skynyrd band. We’re going to rock the house here,” said Johnny Van Zant at a media conference on Thursday. “My brother and Gary [Rossington] and Alan Collins started this band a long time ago. We are on our farewell tour. It’s time to wrap it up. To be able to play Jacksonville, here, with the Jags, come on. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The band also said that Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will be special guests for that swan song gig. “We are very excited to have friends Jason Aldean and Kid Rock join us in our hometown of Jacksonville,” said Rossington. “Playing where the band got its start all those years ago is always special but having these guys with us makes it even sweeter.”

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewll Tour commences Friday May 04 in West Palm Beach Florida, and includes one Canadian stop, in Toronto Saturday August 11. Other guests along the way include the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, Bad Company, Blackberry Smoke, .38 Special and Hank Williams Jr.

