Victoria Police investigate violence in Centennial Square

Victoria Police say two people were injured Thursday night after an assault with a weapon.

The incident occurred in Centennial Square around 10 p.m.

Police say the confrontation involved three men at the washroom area where a stall that was occupied by a man got kick-in.

“According to a victim’s reporter, the two victims had kicked in the door of the stall while it was occupied by the third male, entered a physical altercation with the male in the stall, and upon exiting the bathroom discovered their wounds,” police said in a release.

Both people went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,

Investigators are looking to speak with one male who fled the scene.