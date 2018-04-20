This Is Why Dave Rules...

Some musicians may have been miffed that he was dressed like Kiss but Dave picked him out of the crowd and got into the gag.

Foo Fighters kicked off the 2018 North American leg of thir current world tour in classic style on Wednesday night (April 18th) in Austin, Texas.

Frontman Dave Grohl invited a Kiss fan — complete in band makeup — from the audience onto the stage to perform “Monkey Wrench.” Grohl told the fan, who he nicknamed “Kiss Guy,” “You ever done this before? It’s really fine.” Grohl handed Kiss Guy his guitar, telling the crowd, “He brought his own f**king pick!” As the band broke into the song.

NSFW language:

~Graham