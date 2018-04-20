The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 042618 -- Let's Rock

The Q’s Rockin’ Italian Spaghett-away is so named because (A) There’ s a large amount of rockin’ involved: you and a guest could be spending four of your ten days in Italy at the Firenze Rocks festival, getting up and getting down with Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Shinedown and many many others, and (B) you’d be doing all that rockin’ in the place where arguably the world’s best pasta is lovingly created. Did I mention that rockin’ is involved?



So, let’s rock on your next Rockline Theme Thursday: we’ll be looking for songs with “rock” in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James



