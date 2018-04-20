QMS April 23

We unfortuantly broke the door in a savage way Thursday morning. After 27 years of solid use, it was bound to happen. Click here to hear all about that… Now we are in a bind to come up with something new. We are not 100% sure what we are going to do but we guarantee you something fun will be happening Monday, April 23rd at 7:15AM.

The Q!’s is Rockin’ Italian Spaghett-away on!

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. The numbers that came flying out of the dryer for Friday, April 20th: 6,10,11,35,40,41,46