Billie Joe Armstrong Releases A Side Project Album On 4/20 Because Why Would He Not (Hint: GREEN Day)

Noted mascara fan Billie Joe Armstrong is smack dab in the middle of developing a film adaptation of American Idiot, but he can still find time to rock out. The Green Day frontman surprised fans today by dropping a new album from his side project The Longshot.

Armstrong’s fellow rockers Kevin Preston, David S. Field and Green Day touring guitarist Jeff Matika back up his trademark angst-pop on the 11-track debut album, Love Is For Losers. The title track leans more into pop territory than his usual offerings, but there’s plenty of his trademark punk attitude here, too. Armstrong wrote all of the tunes with the exception of the last one, a cover of Ozzy Osbourne‘s get-out-your-cigarette-lighters ballad from his 1980 solo debut Blizzard Of Ozz, Goodbye To Romance. The fact that it appears on a Billie Joe Armstrong joint is a bit a head-scratcher, perhaps, but isn’t life interesting?

The band are getting ready to do their first live show this weekend. I do not know where. Sorry.

Love, Dr. Scott James



