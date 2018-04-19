Victoria, the most “hipster” city in Canada?

Dictionary.com describes the hipster as:

“U sually young person who is trendy, stylish, or progressive in an unconventional way; someone who is hip. A person, especially during the 1950s and 1960s, characterized by a particularly strong sense of alienation from most established social activities and relationships; a beatnik or hippie”. Victoria has been deemed the most hipster city in Canada. This comes via a survey conducted by MoveHub (a website designed to give information to people looking to move someplace).

The survey gave a hipster index score based on the number of vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques and record stores per 100,000 thousand residents and produced a total out of 10 for each city.

Victoria had a score of 4.6409, the top mark in Canada and ranked 88th in the world. Kelowna is the most hip city after Victoria in the country, coming in at 114th overall. St. Catherines, Ontario is third at 188th spot.

~Graham