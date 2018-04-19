The White Spot Bacon Cheddar Bigger Burger: Now, THAT’S A Breakfast

When the people from White Spot arrive at the Rock Research Center at 830am, bearing bags and bags of Bacon Cheddar Bigger Burgers, Kennebec fries, beverages and other goodies, we can pretty much agree that whatever else happens, overall, it’s gonna be a good day. Those burgers are a taste of what BC’s made of, and they’re part of the BC’s Own campaign, just launched by White Spot to reflect a longtime commitment to supporting communities, farmers and suppliers across the province. And that’s not just empty talk: White Spot buys more locally-sourced ingredients than any other full service chain restaurant in BC.

White Spot has been a fixture in BC since 1928, and today, they serve more than 30,000 guests across the province every single day — that’s over 12 million per year. As Rob Sweetman of White Spot’s creative group, One Twenty Three West says, if you grew up in BC, you probably have fond memories of White Spot, and that’s bang on. My love for Triple Os began very early, because the famous White Spot #1 on South Granville (pictured up top) just happened to be two blocks from my elementary school in Marpole, and I spent a lot of time hanging out with the carhops, learning all about Triple O and what it meant when they wrote “travel” on the burger bags. That love is unabated to this day.

Thanks for the Bigger Burger, White Spot friends. This week, Thursday is definitely the best day. Oh, and your billboard on Hastings in Vancouver is brilliant.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo