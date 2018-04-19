Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 041918 — 80s Weekend Preview

By Scott James
-
April 19, 2018 07:32 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
This weekend, The Q presents another 80s weekend, brought to you by Softub — Canada’s truly portable hot tub. Ryan Awram and Heather Backman will don their jackets with the enormous shoulder pads and kick off 56 hours’ worth of analog-reproduced music from 1980 through 1989 just after 4pm Friday.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

