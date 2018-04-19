BC Gov to gradually give liquor server raises

British Columbia’s labour minister says full-time liquor servers will get incremental raises starting in June.

Harry Bains says the aim is to have the workers reach the general minimum wage of at least $15. 20 cents, by 2021.

“We will be phasing out the liquor server minimum wage through regular increases starting this June.”

Bains says they are giving businesses time to adjust to the costs with incremental raises each year.

“No one working for minimum wage, full-time, year-round should be living in poverty,” Bains said in statement released Thursday morning.

Farm workers paid by piece rate and resident caretakers will also get an 11.5-per-cent hike in January, with further yearly increases to 2021.

The wage increases come at the recommendation of the provinces’ Fair Wages Commission.