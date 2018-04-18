Two local dental offices to offer “Free Dentistry Day” next week.

Nothing is worse than needing dental work and not being able to afford it or not being covered… Experience has taught me this lesson.

If you are in this position, you may want to take advantage of an initiative two local dentist offices are doing.

Dr. Frank Van Gyn’s offices in Sooke and Victoria are doing a day of free dentistry on Monday, April 23rd from 8am – 4pm. Both Otter Point Dental (6689 Sooke Rd, Sooke) and Eagle Creek Village Dental (31 Helmcken Rd, View Royal) will be taking individuals on a first-come-first-serve basis to perform one extraction, filling or cleaning per adult or child.

It not just the dentistry that is free, every associate, hygienist, and receptionist volunteers their day to do this. “It’s not an effort, we love to do this, look forward to it every year,” said Dr. Van Gyn.

Friends and family of the staff also often show up to support and help with line control, distributing in-take forms and keeping up the spirits of those in line.

~Graham