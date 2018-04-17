Tax return for free? Get them done for you.

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program can do your taxes for you, for free.

The CVITP has free tax preparation clinics all across Canada, run by organizations and volunteers in communities.

Here’s a link to clinics in Victoria. Note, some locations are by-appointment, and some are drop-off.

Tax clinics are open to the end of April. You can also find a tax clinic with the MyCRA web app when you select “Help with my taxes”.

Make sure to bring your 2017 slips and receipts and a copy of a 2016 tax return and Notice of Assessment.