Prince’s official memoir to be published late in 2018

April 21st marks the second anniversary of Prince’s death. Prince’s official memoir will be published near the end of this year.

The project was announced in March 2016 before his death, with the title The Beautiful Ones and an original due date of last fall. Prince reportedly completed 50 pages before his death.

“You all still read books, right?” Prince asked an audience at a New York club at the time. “My brother Dan [Piepenbring, a journalist] is helping with it. He’s a good critic. That’s what I need. Not a yes man.”

He added that the story begins with his earliest memory and goes “all the way to the Super Bowl,” which he played in 2007. Word has it that by the time of Prince’s death at the age of 57, he had submitted about 50 handwritten pages, which could be reproduced in the book when it’s published.

The toxicology report on his death was revealed last month. It confirmed that an “exceedingly high” amount of the synthetic opioid fentanyl was in Prince’s system when he died.