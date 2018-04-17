Police ask for clues in mysterious 1973 death at Saanich intersection

Saanich Police are asking for public help in solving a nearly 45-year-old mystery involving a dead 20-year-old man.

On June 9th, 1973, a passing motorist found Scott Cooper unconscious at the intersection of West Saanich and Wilkinson Road.

He later died at Victoria General Hospital on July 1973.

One theory was that Cooper was involved in a hit and run but it was unproven, and no cause of death was never determined. A Coroner’s inquest came back inconclusive.

Investigators say Cooper had been downtown earlier and had caught a taxi from Hillside and Douglas to the old town and country Mall (Now Uptown Shopping Centre) before hitch hiking to where he was found dead.

The victim’s family still lives in Greater Victoria and is looking for answers.

“Since 1973, Saanich police have conducted various additional investigative steps as advancements in science and technology take place. Scott Cooper’s family still lives in the Greater Victoria area and, nearly 45 years later, are still looking for answers surrounding Scott’s death,” Saanich police spokesman Sgt. Jereme Leslie said in a release.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Saanich Police at 1-888-980-1919 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).