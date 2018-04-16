mayonnaise + ketchup = MayoChup (not available in Canada)

It’s one of those things that makes you think, “why didn’t I think of that?”. Heinz is pushing the envelope (or realizes the logical next step in condiments) with a blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, to bring consumers MayoChup.

Sorry folks, it’s not available in Canada.

In an email to Daily Hive, KraftHeinz passes along crappy condiment news, sharing that “While there are no current plans to introduce Heinz MayoChup in Canada we are continuously looking to see what great new products we can bring to Canadians.”