Huey Lewis stops singing due to inner ear disorder

By Ryan Awram
-
April 16, 2018 01:18 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada
Huey Lewis and the News have cancelled their 2018 tour dates because the singer is suffering from an inner ear disorder.

Lewis said doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease and “agreed that I can’t perform until I improve.”

The condition is similar to vertigo with ringing ears and hearing loss.

“Two and a half months ago I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said in a statement shared on social media. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing.”

