Heading To Mount Washington? NO Smokin’ For You As Of June

Beginning Friday June 01, smoking by guests and staff will be banned completely at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Currently, smoking is verboten on lift lines, on chairlifts, and within three meters of building entrances and air intakes. The new prohibition will apply to all resort property, including ski runs, parking lots, all trails, and any public spaces within the confines of the resort, and includes tobacco, vaping, and recreational and medicinal marijuana. Sale of smoking supplies will also cease on June 01.

Mount Washington spokesperson Sheila Rivers says in a media release that a survey of Mount Washington guests indicated that one of the most popular reasons to visit is the “fresh air and pristine alpine environment. Evolving to a smoke-free resort will ensure that all of our guests experience the 100% natural environment they expect when visiting one of Canada’s most beautiful destinations,” she says.

Jesse Percival, Mount Washington’s ski patrol director, says another inspiration for the all-encompassing ban is the fire risk situation, which is always a concern during BC’s traditionally hot and dry summers. “Removing the smoking hazard will greatly reduce the risk of human-triggered fires, allowing everyone to breathe easier this summer,” he says.

