Fancy Owning Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1951 Fender? Get Ready To Pony Up This Weekend

The electric guitar used by Stevie Ray Vaughan on his first studio recording, and on some early performances, is expected to fetch around $US400,000 when it goes on the auction block in his home city of Dallas on Sunday.

Heritage Auctions will conduct the auction on the axe, described by Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins as having “considerable historical significance,” in that the blues legend “pretty much learned his craft on” it. According to Hopkins, this particular Fender was Vaughan’s first professional grade instrument. He received it as a gift from his brother Jimmie in the late 1960s; “Jimbo” is carved on the back. Opening bid is $200,000, with a buyer’s premium of $50,000.

After trading the guitar away in 1971, Stevie said in a 1989 interview that he’d love to have it back. He died one year later in a helicopter crash at age 35.

