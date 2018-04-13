Bob Dylan, Hendrix, Janis Joplin Chelsea Hotel doors sold at auction

A number of doors from the Chelsea Hotel, a crash pad most famous for it’s famous rock n’ roll and writer guests, have been sold at auction.
Bob Dylan’s door went for $100,000. The door to a room occupied by Leonard Cohen and Janis Joplin (rumoured affair) supposedly inspired Cohen’s track Chelsea Hotel No. 2 went for $85,000.
Author Jack Kerouac wrote On the Road while staying at the hotel in the 1950s and his door sold at auction for $30,000. Jimi Hendrix door reportedly went for $13,000.
The doors were reportedly rescued by a former tenant, who saw them being thrown away and arranged to take save them.
The hotel is featured in many songs, including Dylan’s Sara, Joni Mitchell’s Chelsea Morning, and Bon Jovi’s Chelsea Girl.