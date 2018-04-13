Bear Mountain Parkway extension in Langford is now open

The new route to top of Langford’s Bear Mountain is now open. The photo above is a Google Maps screenshot from August 2017 at Leigh Road.

The 3.5 km. opening of the Bear Mountain Parkway extension opened Tuesday April 10.

It links development on Skirt Mountain with areas on its southern slope. Drivers now have another route across the Trans-Canada Highway to the core of Langford.

The new extension continues the parkway from the roundabout down the mountain to the junction of Leigh and McCallum near the Leigh Road interchange.

Crews began working on the parkway extension in October 2016.

Another road project for motorists to keep their eye on is slated for completion this summer: a link from Leigh Road to Langford Parkway. It will allow people to travel from City Centre Park to the top of the mountain.