Victoria Royals clean lockers and say goodbye

It’s locker room clean-out day for the Victoria Royals and many of the team personnel are reflecting on a season that just ended in Tri-City.

The Royals were swept by the Americans in the second round of the WHL playoffs.

Head coach Dan Price says the team was running on empty. “The gas tank was running a little low because of how much effort everyone put into it. Everyone that played in those series put so much into it. I am extremely proud of the play of all the players that did play.”

The Royals had quite a few key pieces of their lineup like Tanner Kaspick, Scott Walford and Tyler Soy. Price says their focus during the two series were not on the players out of the lineup but who was in. “Our guys who were in, really felt that right to the end we had a chance to get a win in the series.”

GM Cam Hope also reflected on the disappointing end. “I thought that we had a team that really were able to do something special and we were really defanged there at the end and weren’t able to get up over the hill.”

The Royals have seven players that NHL drafted guys and there is going to be a lot of turnover for next year’s team. Chaz Reddekopp, Tyler Soy, Kade Jensen for sure will not be on the team next year as they will be over-aged . Both Tanner Kaspick and Noah Gregor signed contracts with NHL contracts.

“The 20-year-olds will be leaving here in a couple days,” says Hope. “Kade Jensen has been a great leader since he’s been here. Chaz Reddekopp and Tyler Soy have been here since they were 15 and these are tough days.”