VicPD say abandoned 911 calls on the rise

Victoria Police say their call centre is getting too many abandoned 911 calls.
The department says it received 7,300 abandoned calls in 2017. That’s a 1,300 rise in calls from 2016.
There are steps you can take to help the problem.
Here is the list from Vic-PD’ Public Affairs officer Matthew Rutherford:
- Old cell phones can still dial 911. Please remove batteries of old phones if you are giving them to children to use. Numerous 911 calls last year have been children on the line
- Help prevent accidental 911 calls by protecting your cellphone, locking the keypad and storing it in such a way that it cannot accidentally dial
- Do not program 911 into any telephone as speed dials cause accidental calls
- If you do accidentally dial 911 please DO NOT hang up. Stay on the line and answer call taker questions so they can ensure you are safe and confirm it was a misdial. Occasionally, depending on the circumstances, a police officer may be dispatched to see if you’re OK
- Please do not test 911 to see if it is working.