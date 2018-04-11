The World Comes Together For Humboldt [Updating]

Wednesday April 11 15:50 — There is now a 1th fatality. Dayna Brons, the Broncos’ 25 year old athletic trainer, has passed away, according to her family. She had suffered serious head trauma and had been in critical condition, on a breathing apparatus, following two surgeries.
Wednesday April 11 15:30 — Vancouver hockey bar The Score On Davie is donating $50 for every hockey stick left outside.
Wednesday April 11 13:30 — I Mother Earth and Finger Eleven have announced that proceeds from their upcoming Saskatoon show will be going to the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe effort. The show is coming up Wednesday April 25; any remaining tickets will be available for pay-what-you-can-afford.
“Our hearts break for the Humboldt Broncos, their families, their friends and their communities,” says Finger Eleven’s Scott Anderson in a media release. “As bands that have travelled many times across our country, we feel a part of many communities. I would really like to help anyway I can. I also hope we can rally more of our friends in Canadian bands on tour to do what they can too, and donate to the Humboldt GoFundMe campaign.”
Wednesday April 11 09:15 — As I write this, the GoFundMe for the families of the Humboldt Broncos involved in that horrendous bus crash, with a goal of $4 million, has surpassed $8.4 million, putting it in the top five GoFundMes ever, and prompting GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon to refer to the response as “absolutely unprecedented”. So far, donations have been received from more than 65 countries.
Tomorrow, Canadians will don all kinds of hockeywear for JerseysForHumboldt. The initiative was devloped by a group of hockey parents in Langley to show the victims’ families that they’re in their thoughts, and they weren’t expecting it to catch on around the world, but apparently it has: many sports organizations, businesses and school boards across Canada, the United States, and elsewhere are encouraging their members, employees and students to don jerseys, or green and gold, tomorrow.
Tom Cochrane was on TSN performing a modified version of his 1988 hit Big League in honor of Humboldt. When I played it on the air this morning, it made quite an impact on a couple of Q listeners.
This, which I tweeted a couple of days ago, seems to be getting some traction in BC:
#PutYourStickOut is now coast to coast. Thanks, Canada @QMuzikDirektorpic.twitter.com/AahmpEttQd
— 100.3 The Q! (@TheQdotFM) April 9, 2018
And #SticksOutForHumboldt is trending across Canada and beyond, with hockey players, celebrities, politicians, the Canadian Forces and first responders paying their respects.
Best photo, no words needed. #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/JGJja4F9r3
— Kacey (@Kaceyla73) April 10, 2018
From Iraq, our hearts are with you. #SticksOutForHumboldt #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/75US2da2DN
— CAF Operations (@CFOperations) April 10, 2018
You are in our thoughts, #SticksOutForHumboldt. pic.twitter.com/hiejxwCxfI
— RCAF (@RCAF_ARC) April 10, 2018
#SticksOutForHumboldt at Stornoway tonight. A whole country stands with you @HumboldtBroncos. #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/apwIALTooE
— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 11, 2018
#SticksOutForHumboldt Boys, take my very first hockey stick! pic.twitter.com/fMGwExoXlF
— Jim Slater (@slaterjim) April 11, 2018
I’m posting this for a lovely Candian friend. They’re putting hockey sticks out for the Humboldt Broncos lost in the bus tradegdy. Those boys may need a stick to play My heart goes out to them #sticksoutforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/USpp2uXgT1
— Alonzo Bodden (@AlonzoBodden) April 11, 2018
Thought maybe they could use a goalie stick or two…#HumboldtStrong #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/6eVkDeaiJy
— Cam Talbot (@ctalbot33) April 10, 2018
So much more than just a game. Keeping the @HumboldtBroncos in our thoughts. #SticksOutForHumboldt #BroncosStrong pic.twitter.com/6pDNUchT7A
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 10, 2018
To the community of Humboldt and all of those affected by this tragedy, we stand with you #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/jo9q3flKiH
— Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 10, 2018
This one’s for you, boys. #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/LfL7qsbKtT
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2018
Together we leave our #SticksOutForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/9J36i0AO6R
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 11, 2018
Our thoughts remain with the @HumboldtBroncos. Leaving these here in case you need them. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/kyTE8ihyli
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 10, 2018
We’ve left a few of these outside the dressing room tonight. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/Iv2Ph7P1aZ
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 10, 2018
