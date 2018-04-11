Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 041218 — Hockey

By Scott James
April 11, 2018 12:02 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 041218 -- Hockey

This week’s Rockline Theme Thursday recognizes JerseysForHumboldt Day, when people in Canada and beyond don hockey jerseys, or green and gold, in honor of the families of those involved in the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash. We’re going to play hockey songs: songs about hockey, songs you’d hear at a hockey game — just about any hockey-related rock song (rockey?) will do.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James

