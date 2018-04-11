100.3 The Q! is proud to Present: Laketown Rock!

Friday, June 29th – Sunday, July 1st

Tickets: Starting at $149 for GA Weekend Passes (single day tickets will also be available, prices TBA) On-Sale: Friday, April 13th @ 10AM via www.laketownrock.com

Win tickets and camping from Ed Bain & The Q! Morning Show this week! (Wednesday, April 11th – Friday, April 13th) Ed will ask that you be a random caller number at a random time each morning. 250-475-1003.

LINEUP:

-CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED

-COLLECTIVE SOUL

-COLIN JAMES

-KIM MITCHELL

-BIG WRECK

-BARNEY BENTALL

-THE GRAPES OF WRATH

-SASS JORDAN

-ODDS

-YOUNGBLOOD

-THE STATIC SHIFT

-DEEP SEA GYPSIES

-MAN MADE LAKE

-STINGING BELLE

-MALAHAT

-MAVERICK CINEMA

-QUADRA SOUND

-SWEEET ACTION

-STRAY COUGAR

-TAN AND HIDE

-WEAK PATROL

-LANCE LAPOINTE BAND

-LOST OCTAVE

-HYPEMAN AND THE WORMS

~Graham (just signing the post here…. Graham is not included in the lineup 🙁 )