Victoria Man Auctions Memorabilia To Raise Funds For Humboldt Broncos Families.

Classy move Rob.

Rob Hurst of Victoria auctioned off a valuable piece of hockey memorabilia and donating the proceeds to Humboldt Broncos families affected by a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Rod offered up the seat from the original 1928 Boston Garden arena that’s been restored and autographed by 42 players over the years. He’s donating the proceeds to an online fundraising campaign to help victims and their families. “It touched my heart, what’s going on in Humboldt,” he said. “I remember going to my kids’] sporting events. You don’t think about that kind of thing until you see something like this happen.”

The auction for the seat closed at Sunday night at a top bid of $5800.

~Graham