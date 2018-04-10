Skip to Content
Ground-breaking DNA analysis to help Victoria cold case

By Art Aronson
-
April 10, 2018 01:33 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
There’s new DNA analysis that could help solve a decades old Victoria couple’s murder in Washington State.

More than 30 years ago, Eighteen-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook were brutally murdered while running an errand south of the border.

Cuylenborg’s body was found in a ditch sexually assaulted while Cook’s body was found beaten and strangled.

They were last seen alive in the Bremerton-Seattle area in November of 1987.

Families of the victims are also expected to attend as investigators unveil what the sheriff’s office describes as new suspect information produced from a ground-breaking method of analyzing DNA.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in Everett, Washington is scheduled to release the evidence on Wednesday.

