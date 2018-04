100.3 The Q! presents The Q!’s Monday Men’s Night at Olympic View Golf Club. The Q!’s Monday Men’s Night is every Monday from April 16 – September 24 and includes power cart, prizes, food and drink specials.

Listen to The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram and Heather Backman every Friday afternoon from April 13 – September 21 for your chance to win a round of golf for 2 with golf cart!