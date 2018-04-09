Skip to Content
The Q: Massive In Central America, If Your Name Is Robert

By Scott James
-
April 09, 2018 11:47 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Thanks to Q long distance listener Bob, who checked in with me from Nicaragua (where it’s somewhat toastier than it is in Victoria) for a wee chat about The Q’s Rockin’ Italian Spaghett-away.

If you’re caller 30 when the Italian Stallion does his vocalizing, you could end up in Italy, with a guest, for ten days, with tickets to the Firenze Rocks festival in your European (well, of course) carryall.

Yeah, that’s him. He could be sending you to rock and/or roll with Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and many others. Giddy-up.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

