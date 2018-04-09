Ozzy gives up driving after minor accident in his Ferrari

Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly given up driving, even after spending 30 years trying to get his license. The 69 year-old rocker has hung up his keys after a minor crash in a Ferrari, because he’s terrified of accident lawsuits.

His son Jack reveals to the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, “He had a little bumper kiss on the freeway with someone and he was like ‘you know, I don’t want to drive any more’. He was already driving less and less. I think he is of that mindset he’d rather not have the responsibility.

“His thing was more like ‘I don’t want to be liable, that’s it’.”

Osbourne got his license in 2009, 30 years after falling asleep during a test.

“The time I fell asleep, when I woke up there was a note on the seat saying, ‘You have failed.’ ”

Ozzy is no stranger to crashes. He was left with damaged neck vertebrae and other injuries after crashing an ATV on the grounds of his home in 2003.

