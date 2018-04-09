I Now Have Something In Common With David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, Leonard Cohen And Serge Gainsbourg

A couple of years ago, I had a Truetype font generated from my chicken scratching.

Like that.

Now, the Songwriters Font project has done the same thing with the handwriting of Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and others, using their original handwritten letters and notes. Creators Julien Sens and Nicolas Damiens: “Songwriting is about inspiration. Write songs as the ones who inspired you before. The Songwriters fonts have been created to give musicians inspiration. Writing lyrics with the handwriting of influential songwriters helps imagination to develop. Being in the mood of Bowie, Cobain, Cohen, Gainsbourg, Lennon, might be purely imaginative … but that’s precisely the point.”

Love, Dr. Scott James



