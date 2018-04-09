Fleetwood Mac To Lindsey Buckingham: Go Your Own Way -- You're FIRED

Following some sort of spat regarding the upcoming tour, Fleetwood Mac have given Lindsey Buckingham the heave-ho, and will replace him with Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

The feline actually escaped from the sack last Wednesday, when ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Billy Burnette got on The Twitters and scribbled a since-deleted post: “Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I’m not in.” Buckingham’s exit has since been confirmed by Rolling Stone, among others.

The Fleetwood Mac camp issued a collective media release, which reads, “We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Mick Fleetwood also said, “Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents … We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Buckingham became a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1974 along with Stevie Nicks, and wrote and performed many of their big hits. He left in 1987, a bit before the Tango In The Night tour, on which he was replaced by Billy Burnette, and then came back nine years later for The Dance reunion tour. The next 20 years or so saw him on active duty with the band, with their last full shows at the Classics East and Classics West festivals last summer; they also did a quick pre-MusiCares gig in January, ending that one with, ominously enough, Go Your Own Way.

