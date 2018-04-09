BC oyster farmers shutdown after confirmed norovirus outbreak

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there’s been an outbreak of the norovirus in connection to eating raw oysters.

The Health Ministry is reporting 40 cases of acute gastrointestinal illness since early March. Testing in multiple cases have confirmed the norovirus.

Two oyster farmers have been closed by federal authorities in connection.

The BCDC is recommending oyster consumers not eat them raw, instead cooking them all the way through.

Anyone becoming ill with diarrhea and vomiting after eating shellfish should call BC HealthLink at 811. If symptoms are severe or persist, they should see their physician. Oyster-related illness can be reported to your local health authority for investigation and follow-up.