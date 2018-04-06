Mounties unveil “Wall of Honour” for Sarah Beckett

The West Shore RCMP detachment was packed for the unveiling of the wall of honour on Thursday.

It’s been two years since the passing of Constable Sarah Beckett who was killed in her police cruiser when it was hit by a drunk driver.

Const. Matt Baker says he worked with Beckett for two years.

“She was a fantastic cop, but she was an even better mom. I think that’s what I would want people to remember, just how much heart she had.”

A plaque with Beckett’s photo and name will sit forever now in the foyer for the detachment.