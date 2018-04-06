The Q’s Legends Of Rock Weekend Starring The Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton

A couple of bona fide legends will be rocking out at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Saturday April 14 — and the show is sold out. Because of course it is.

However, we’re going to give you a shot at one of six pairs of tickets during The Q’s Legends Of Rock Weekend with Steve ‘n Peter. Listen for any of their songs between 6am and midnight throughout the weekend, and call us at 250 475 100.3 or *100.3 when you hear one. If you’re caller number 30, we’ll put you in our ticket draw, and Monday on The Q Morning Show, Ed Bain might be telling you that you and a guest are going to one of 2018’s most in-demand shows courtesy of Mr. Q.

Love, Dr. Scott James



