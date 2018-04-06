Skip to Content
By Art Aronson
April 06, 2018 03:45 pm
Man arrested for alleged assault during Trudeau's visit

Victoria Police are confirming one person was arrested for assaulting an officer during the Prime Ministers’ visit on Thursday.

A man was arrested and released on promise to appear in court.

Police say the officer, who was working as part of Justin Trudeau’s security detail, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and able to return to work on Friday.

Dozens of pipe-line protesters showed up to the Coast Guard station to greet the Prime Minister as he met with workers and talk marine safety and oil spill prevention.

 

 

