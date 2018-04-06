RCMP: Multiple View Royal vehicles damaged over Spring Break

West Shore RCMP say they are investigating after several vehicles were damaged in View Royal over the course of Spring Break.

These vehicles were in the Helmcken Rd and Island Highway area.

Vehicle owners are reporting flat tires, damage to doors over the past two weeks.

Our investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses in View Royal that may have seen anything out of the ordinary from March 23 to April 4th,” says Cst. Matt Baker .

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca