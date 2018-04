A single vehicle truck crash in downtown Victoria snarled up traffic on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed his truck at Douglas and Yates at around 8:15 a.m.

Police say the male driver appeared to have a medical issue.

Luckily, he didn’t hit any pedestrians in the process. However, the truck did take out a cross walk light pole fixture.