Rock The Shores 2018 lineup announced

After a one year hiatus, Rock The Shores presented by 100.3 The Q! returns to West Shore Parks and Rec’s Lower Fields, July 13th to 15th.

This year’s lineup includes the legendary Brian Wilson, Metchosin’s own Jesse Roper, The Sheepdogs, indie pop favourites X Ambassadors, plus Bahamas, past Rock The Shores favourites Dear Rouge, and Jesse Roper.