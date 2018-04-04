Rock The Shores 2018 lineup announced

After a one year hiatus, Rock The Shores presented by 100.3 The Q! returns to West Shore Parks and Rec’s Lower Fields, July 13th to 15th.
This year’s lineup includes the legendary Brian Wilson, Metchosin’s own Jesse Roper, The Sheepdogs, indie pop favourites X Ambassadors, plus Bahamas, past Rock The Shores favourites Dear Rouge, and Jesse Roper.
Tickets: $169 GA Weekend Passes, $338 VIP Weekend Passes, Friday GA $59.50 VIP $119, Saturday GA $69.50 VIP $139, Sunday GA $79.50 VIP $159 + service charges.
All ticket types are available online at rocktheshores.com and in-person at Lyle’s Place and West Shore Parks and Rec.