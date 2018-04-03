Malahat traffic changes starting

Drivers on the Malahat are being warned to look out for shifting lanes and temporary lane markers through Malahat Village starting on April 4th.

This is the area between McCurdy Road and south of Aspen Road on Highway 1.

The Ministry of Transportation is warning there will be occasional full traffic stoppages to accommodate blasting and there maybe delays of up to 20 minutes.

The traffic will begin shifting into temporary alignments that will be in place 24/7 until mid-May, while crews lower the existing highway grade at two locations near Aspen Road and replace a culvert under the highway south of McCurdy Road.